Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,181,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 162,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $129.16 on Wednesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $46.95 and a 1 year high of $141.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average of $118.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.