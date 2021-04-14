JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 68,840 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,840 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN opened at $107.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.33. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.66 and a 12-month high of $107.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.