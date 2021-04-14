Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Popular were worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Popular by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of BPOP opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $75.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

