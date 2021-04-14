Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 106,832 BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 78,386 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 335,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 43,756 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BKN opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $18.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

