Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,426 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of GW Pharmaceuticals worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $218.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -126.74 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $87.07 and a 1 year high of $218.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.93 and its 200 day moving average is $151.32.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $148.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.46 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam D. George sold 79,860 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $936,757.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,948.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $152,208.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,040 shares of company stock worth $1,458,374 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

