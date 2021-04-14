Truist Financial Corp Sells 29,587 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,587 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Schneider National stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.