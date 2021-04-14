Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 229,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 89,354 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,023,000 after acquiring an additional 37,982 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 310,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.