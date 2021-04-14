Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 257,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,580,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 501,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DY stock opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average of $78.05. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,953 in the last ninety days. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

