Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Daniel John Blondal Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Daniel John Blondal bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.70 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,385,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,509,500.

CVE NNO opened at C$4.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 20.23 and a current ratio of 20.26. Nano One Materials Corp. has a one year low of C$0.94 and a one year high of C$6.50. The firm has a market cap of C$443.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.57.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Nano One Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

