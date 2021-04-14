Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) CEO Jeremy Frommer Acquires 2,503 Shares

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) CEO Jeremy Frommer bought 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $10,837.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremy Frommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Jeremy Frommer bought 5,725 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $26,735.75.

NASDAQ CRTD opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. Creatd Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creatd stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Creatd as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Creatd

Creatd Inc develops digital communities and markets branded digital content. The company provides Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting rich media content. Its Vocal platform provides advertisers access to target markets that most closely match their interests.

