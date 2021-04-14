RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Buys $12,672.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins acquired 600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $12,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,925.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RAPT stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAPT. HC Wainwright raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

