Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCOM. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 45,085 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.