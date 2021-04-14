Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.62.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $177.95 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.82.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

