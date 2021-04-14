Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) shot up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.28. 3,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 490,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $498,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,689,080 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

