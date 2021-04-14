Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,766 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $21,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $95.60 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.89.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

