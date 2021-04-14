Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells 2,070 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $33,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Lance Torgerson sold 10,227 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $163,222.92.

On Monday, April 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,569 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $71,641.92.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 10,945 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $167,896.30.

On Monday, March 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,901 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $188,868.87.

On Friday, March 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,280 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $192,427.60.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,321 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $187,648.83.

On Monday, March 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 12,318 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $192,283.98.

On Friday, March 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,095 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $181,403.25.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,098 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $213,287.74.

On Friday, March 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $215,478.03.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $20.67.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $133.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.60 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Civeo in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

