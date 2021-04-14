Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller Sells 61,086 Shares of Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$65,972.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$288,869.76.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.69. Crew Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$149.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$42.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.1692576 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CR shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.37.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.