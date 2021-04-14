nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket Sells 10,000 Shares

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ran Bareket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $261,900.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00.

LASR stock opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.01 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

LASR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

