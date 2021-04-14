Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apria presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

Get Apria alerts:

Shares of Apria stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Apria has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $17.98.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

About Apria

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.