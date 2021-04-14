Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a growth of 192.6% from the March 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ZCMD stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Zhongchao has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.
About Zhongchao
See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.