Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a growth of 192.6% from the March 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ZCMD stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Zhongchao has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

