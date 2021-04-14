Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Drops By 57.6%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VYMI opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $66.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

