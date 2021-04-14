ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Short Interest Up 267.4% in March

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,400 shares, an increase of 267.4% from the March 15th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

