EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 8.6%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price dropped 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.23 and last traded at $31.40. Approximately 10,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,850,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

EH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered EHang from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

