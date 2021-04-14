fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Down 6.5%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 140,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,554,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

FUBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

