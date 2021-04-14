Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.03

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.03 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 527829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.22.
The company has a market cap of C$772.98 million and a P/E ratio of 23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.30.
In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,738,500.
Western Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:WEF)
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
