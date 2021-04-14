Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.03

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.03 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 527829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.22.

The company has a market cap of C$772.98 million and a P/E ratio of 23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.30.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,738,500.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

