Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 12-Month High at $139.92

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.92 and last traded at $139.58, with a volume of 1160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.78.

EXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,424.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,377,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after acquiring an additional 271,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,960,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

