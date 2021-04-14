Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $147,000 Investment in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,218 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 123,334 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 308,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 48,040 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,137,695 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

