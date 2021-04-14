1,895 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,284,000 after purchasing an additional 498,024 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,161,000 after buying an additional 292,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 225,536 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 445.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 158,478 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

NYSE:RS opened at $154.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $159.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

