Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 29,794 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,794 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

In other news, CEO David P. Meeker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,626.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.57. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

