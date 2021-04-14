Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 209,918 shares.The stock last traded at $62.85 and had previously closed at $62.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $273,712.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958 in the last three months. 24.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 869.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,698,000 after acquiring an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $4,967,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $4,221,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after acquiring an additional 49,534 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.