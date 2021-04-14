Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 209,918 shares.The stock last traded at $62.85 and had previously closed at $62.50.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.
The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62.
In related news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $273,712.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958 in the last three months. 24.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 869.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,698,000 after acquiring an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $4,967,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $4,221,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after acquiring an additional 49,534 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
See Also: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.