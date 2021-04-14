Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

