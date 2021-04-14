Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

