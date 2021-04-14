Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells $1,964,774.84 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Corey Rucci sold 16,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,964,774.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,312.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average is $96.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

