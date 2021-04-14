SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Gap Up to $6.30

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.47. SunCoke Energy shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 2,295 shares traded.

SXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a market cap of $527.31 million, a PE ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. Equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 314,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after buying an additional 765,355 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

