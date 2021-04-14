FCMI Parent Co. Purchases 3,802 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) insider FCMI Parent Co. bought 3,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,447.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,117,023 shares in the company, valued at C$91,444,202.41.

FCMI Parent Co. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, FCMI Parent Co. purchased 6,809 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.92 per share, with a total value of C$149,257.23.

Shares of SEA stock opened at C$21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$16.30 and a 12-month high of C$29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.96.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.13). On average, research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.1697674 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

