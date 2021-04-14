Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Argus

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target raised by Argus from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $115.36 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $115.60. The company has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 149.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

