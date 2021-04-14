Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 347,624 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 105.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,624 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,325,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Delek US by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 107,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 48,759 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Delek US by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period.

DK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

Delek US stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

