Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after acquiring an additional 572,291 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after acquiring an additional 244,503 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 792,588 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,197,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 676,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $159,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,513.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $5,000,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,759,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,050,386 shares of company stock valued at $71,821,453. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IART opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.88. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

