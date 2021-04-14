PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PLXP. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PLXP opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. PLx Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that PLx Pharma will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 486,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PLx Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.52% of PLx Pharma worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

