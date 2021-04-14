Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NYSE DOV opened at $138.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.55. Dover has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $141.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

