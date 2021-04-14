Jane Street Group LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,574 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPER. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,363.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $433.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.88 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

XPER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

