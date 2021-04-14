Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Now Covered by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gatos Silver from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72. Gatos Silver has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

