Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Accolade by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,753,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Accolade by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 69,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACCD. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of ACCD opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

