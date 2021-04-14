Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) PT Raised to $43.00 at Barclays

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its price target raised by Barclays from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

AUB opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.7% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,503,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 164,496 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

