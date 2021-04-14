Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIDE. Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

RIDE stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.86.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,075.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $5,336,447.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 170,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,251.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lordstown Motors (RIDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.