Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,438 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,520,000 after purchasing an additional 187,085 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Tenaris by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Tenaris by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 100,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TS opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.25 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.16.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

