Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,320 Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after acquiring an additional 196,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 130,000 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $664.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Evelo Biosciences Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.