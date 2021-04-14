Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,197 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,374 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,682 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,348 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Investec downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

