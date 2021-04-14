Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SBS opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

