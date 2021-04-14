Jane Street Group LLC Has $223,000 Position in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.17% of Battalion Oil worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the fourth quarter worth $4,150,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BATL opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96. Battalion Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.29). Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 102.98%. The business had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company held interests in 52,368 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

